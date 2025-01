According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a homicide investigation is underway at the Casa Blanca restaurant in southern Lee County.

LCSO identified and immediately detained the suspect, 25-year-old Steve Iglesia, at the scene off Marketplace Road near Daniels Parkway and Interstate 75.

At one point, a group of people showed up, crying, hugging and what seemed to be yelling out someone’s name.

Detectives learned that early Wednesday night, Iglesia was at the restaurant with family and friends when a verbal argument broke out with another family member. That continued into the parking lot and quickly turned physical.

During that altercation, deputies said Iglesia then pulled out a handgun and shot one of the family members.

Anthony is a worker at Spring Hill Sweets Mariott, located across from Casa Blanca. He said that authorities were at the scene until the morning.

“9 a.m., police were still here,” said Anthony. “Crime scene truck was leaving as I got to work, they still had to tape up. They worked, probably another couple, two or three hours, left around dinner and removed the crime scene tape. I didn’t see them all, any cars or anything like that.”

Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed the shooting at the restaurant Wednesday night and that all parties were accounted for.

*SCENE UPDATE* LCSO can confirm a shooting occurred at the business. It is an isolated incident and all parties are accounted for. The scene remains active as detectives work diligently to gather facts. — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) January 2, 2025

WINK News reporters were deployed onto the emotional scene, where one witness explained what occurred.

“A guy running from this building to that building. He was screaming. Somebody was screaming. I didn’t know if it was that specific guy, but I guess somebody ended up dead … and then we came back, and now I see all the police and stuff like that,” said the witness.

The sheriff’s office posted a perp walk of the suspect on Facebook later Thursday.

Iglesia was charged with second-degree murder and domestic violence battery.