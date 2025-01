Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking cooler temperatures with less humidity on this Thursday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Thanks to a cold front on Wednesday, temperatures have dropped considerably. Expect pleasant weather ahead with highs topping out in the lower 70s.”

Thursday

Thanks to Wednesday’s cold front, plan on cooler temperatures and less humid conditions this Thursday.

Highs will be right where they should be this time of year and in the mid-70s.

High cirrus clouds will build into the area throughout the afternoon.

Friday

Cool and less humid morning with temperatures from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Temperatures will continue to be seasonal in the lower to mid-70s.

A cold front moves through Southwest Florida Friday evening, bringing colder temperatures into the area for the weekend.

Saturday

Colder temperatures move in with lows in the 40s for many of us Saturday morning.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine throughout the day.

Highs will be cooler than normal and in the upper 60s to lower 70s.