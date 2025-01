Downtown Fort Myers is on higher alert as this weekend’s 4th Annual Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival is expected to draw large crowds.

Due to the events that occurred in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve, Fort Myers law enforcement raised their security concerns, using roadway barriers to protect crowds.

Locally, two Southwest Florida teens were struck by a truck during a terrorist attack in New Orleans that killed 15 people including the attacker, who died in a shootout with police.

This heightened safety concern will reflect the larger law enforcement presence for this year’s Seafood and music festival.

The durable barriers can prevent a vehicle from crashing into crowded areas, stopping any car traveling 40 mph within seven feet of impact.

The event will run from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and will close Edwards Drive from Monroe and Hietman streets.

Heitman Street, from Bay Street to Edwards Drive, will also be closed for the festival.

There will be a soft closure at Bay and Heitman and a hard closure on Heitman north of the downtown Post Office entrance.

For the weekend, the Saturday hours will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.