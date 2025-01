Credit: Tim Belizaire

An independent bookstore in Fort Myers has reopened in a new location following damages from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Blinking Owl Books opened its third and newest location at 1342 Colonial Blvd., Unit C18, near the Arts and Eats Cafe in Fort Myers.

The bookstore was initially in Arcadia and then moved to West First Street in downtown Fort Myers.

The owner describes Blinking Owl Books as “Fort Myers, Florida’s magical, queer, veteran and woman-owned independent bookstore.”

During Hurricane Helene in September, Blinking Owl Books lost several books and experienced 3 feet of storm surge. They were forced to close until Dec. 19.

Lucile Perkins-Wagel owns Blinking Owl Books. She is an Air Force veteran and a self-proclaimed lover of stories.

She said that policies such as book bans keep her steadfast in the idea that she should have a bookstore that does not have those restrictions.

“I get so mad at the idea of anybody telling me or anybody else what they can’t read,” said Perkins-Wagel. “I think it’s a fundamental human right to be able to read the stories that we want to read.”

Perkins-Wagel said she is grateful for her community and how they helped her in the aftermath of the hurricanes.

She said that members of her community helped clean the downtown Fort Myers location and assisted in moving her inventory to the Colonial Boulevard location.

“It’s devastating to have to close your small business for any amount of time, but the way that our community rallied behind us was so incredibly supportive and helpful,” said Perkins-Wagel.

Amber Cebull, owner of Gather Beverage Company in Fort Myers, set up a GoFundMe for the bookstore after Hurricane Helene.

Cebull met Perkins-Wagel after a signing event at Blinking Owl. She said she saw on social media that the bookstore was in bad shape after Helene.

Despite not knowing Perkins-Wagel well at the time, she decided to help. This was in part because Cebull has a deep connection to books.

“Bookstores are so dear to me because books have always been that means of escape,” said Cebull. “When you’re struggling, you can be transported into a different world.”

Cebull said that even though she started the GoFundMe, the community deserves credit for coming together to help the bookstore.

“I didn’t raise the money. They raised the money,” said Cebull. “Their community pushed people towards the GoFundMe.”

Cebull said that she felt a sense of joy knowing that her act of kindness helped Blinking Owl get their newest location.

“It’s nice to know that those little actions you take have a ripple effect,” said Cebull.

The GoFundMe raised $6,000 for the store, and Perkins-Wagel said the gesture moved her.

“The fact that people gave their hard-earned dollars to us because they believed in what we were doing and wanted us to stay in the community is just humbling,” said Perkins-Wagel.

Perkins-Wagel said that the journey from being shut down due to hurricane damage and having her community come together to help her was an inspiration.

“The process of going through that and coming out on the other side reinforced to me the deep sense of belonging I feel being an independent bookseller in Fort Myers, Florida specifically,” said Perkins-Wagel. “Being in this place at this time with our community is the thing I’m supposed to be doing with my life.”

Blinking Owl Books plans to throw a grand reopening in January.

For more information on Blinking Owl Books, go to their website.