Major League Baseball dropped the hammer on substances that allow pitchers to throw some ridiculous pitches by checking the pitchers throughout the game. Now, college baseball wants to do the same.

The NCAA will release an instructional video on in-game foreign substance checks for pitchers. The rule will allow umpires to check starting pitchers in the first three innings of a game. For relief pitchers, it can be as soon as they enter a game or at the end of an inning. Catchers can also be checked for foreign substances as well. There hasn’t been a in-game foreign substance check rule in the sport before this.

This is a decision Florida Gulf Coast baseball head coach Dave Tollett supports, calling it good for the game.

He said, “Everyone’s trying to get a competitive advantage with the spin rate and the stickier the ball right? The more spin rate you have. I just think it’s good we’re catching up to Major League Baseball. But we’re five years behind.”

FGCU starts practice next week and opens the season Feb. 14 at home against Fairfield.