One of the young women from Fort Myers hurt during the New Orleans New Year’s Eve attack is breaking her silence.

Elle Eisele was one of two graduates of the Canterbury School in South Fort Myers struck by a truck during a terrorist attack in New Orleans that killed 14 people.

Now a University of Georgia student, the 19-year-old released a statement in her Instagram story, thanking those who have shared words of support during her recovery process:

“With more gratitude than you can fathom I wanted to let my friends and family know that I am fighting and healing. Most importantly I am alive and I am so thankful that God spared Steele and myself. I’m reading your messages and I’m thankful for your support and love and one day soon I’ll be replying to you! Please keep praying for all of us survivors.”

Steele Idelson had big plans with Eisele for New Year’s Day.

They headed to New Orleans for New Year’s Eve and a special game: the college football Sugar Bowl.

Those plans changed after a terrorist drove a vehicle down the pedestrian-populated Bourbon Street, killing 14 and injuring dozens; including Idelson and Eisele.

A friend of the injured pair told WINK News that the girls were in stable condition, but they faced a long road to recovery.

