The Weather Authority is kicking off the first weekend of 2025 on a chilly note, with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Southwest Florida.

There will be a nice, gradual warm-up by the afternoon, with highs topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s with lots of sunshine.

Winds are out of the northeast, around 5 to 15 miles per hour throughout the day.

Sunday

Sunday will be another beautiful day with slightly warmer weather in store.

Overnight lows will yet again reach the 40s and 50s, but by the afternoon, temperatures will be quite seasonal, reaching the mid-70s.

Sun and clouds will stay overhead with dry conditions all day.

This week

A weather rollercoaster is in store as we will see temperatures on a brief warming trend through Monday, where highs will reach the upper 70s.

A potent cold front will be ushering south in the late afternoon and evening hours on Monday.

This will allow for some quick passing isolated showers to work through the area before the much cooler, drier air comes behind it.

Tuesday onward, our highs will only be in the low 60s, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Beach and boating

It’s a cool day on the water with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds out of the northeast around 5 to 15 knots.

There is a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters, and the Gulf wave heights are reaching around 2 to 3 feet.

Plenty of sunshine will be overhead throughout the day.