According to authorities, a Punta Gorda man has been arrested for sending over thirty threatening emails to senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and a Punta Gorda police officer.

Before making those threats, Charles Bentley allegedly sent over a hundred a day to employees at the Jewish Family and Children Service, a nonprofit in Port Charlotte.

The warrant states the ways Bentley allegedly threatened to kill those employees, including cremation, shooting, or driving his truck through their office.

Those threats even led to the closure of the JFCS Center for their safety. Bentley allegedly sent similar threats to a Punta Gorda police officer and senators Rubio and Scott.

Authorities said he threatened to drive through every congressman’s office 777 times and even demanded $500 million.

WINK News safety and security expert Kristen Ziman said this case speaks to the harsh reality of online threats.

“This case really highlights the growing concern over threats made through digital platforms where we can almost foreshadow what’s to come,” said Ziman. “We see that there is what we call leakage in any kind of act of violence where these individuals will post it somewhere, and in this case, he made overt threats. These have far-reaching impacts on public safety and mental health and trust in community institutions.”

Bentley remains in the Charlotte County Jail, held without bond. The U.S. Capitol police and Senator Rick Scott are pressing charges in connection with the threats made toward the senators.