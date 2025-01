Jim Jeffers Park in Cape Coral transformed into a sea of runners Saturday morning as people laced up their shoes for the 13th annual LCEC 5K for United Way.

A chilly early morning in Cape Coral would not deter racers from helping families in need across Southwest Florida.

“These races raise money for local charities, and that money goes right back into the community to help our fellow neighbors,” said Lauren Osborne, who won first place for women at 19 minutes and 51 seconds.

Osborne brought her trusty sidekick Apollo to compete in the race.

“This is what he lives for,” she said.

About 120 racers crossed the 5K finish line, each paying at least $30 to sign up. Over the past 13 years, these contributions have added up.

“LCEC has been able to raise a little over $44,000, and that’s a great milestone for us to be able to give back,” said Janell Dolan, LCEC communications representative.

One way United Way is giving back is by helping families recover from Hurricane Milton.

The organization works to improve the quality of life for everyone living in Southwest Florida, and all the money raised by racers stays local.

“Your entry fee goes towards donating to towards your charity,” Osborne said.

Osborne and Apollo enjoyed adding another win to their wall of fame.

After the race, winners received their medals, and for Apollo, the reward was clear.

“He knows he did a good job when he gets to eat his ice cubes,” Osborne said.

The 13th annual LCEC 5K was another success in supporting Southwest Florida families.