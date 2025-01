Credit: WINK News

At 8 a.m., the doors opened for one last time at Bonita Bill’s, a beloved restaurant that has been a staple for Fort Myers Beach since 1991.

While Bonita Bill’s will be missed, Sunday is a day to celebrate the past 34 years the restaurant has sat tucked under the Matanzas Pass Bridge on San Carlos Island.

Leah Brakefield, the general manager at Bonita Bill’s, shared what has made the restaurant special.

“We’re very laid back and low-key. You can come on your boat in your bathing suit. You can come in the front door in your church clothes,” Brakefield said. “This is another little slice not only of old-school Fort Myers Beach but also small-business America.”

According to public records, the restaurant sold for $5.5 million.

The buyer is HM Restaurant Group, which owns Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille and Dixie Fish Company.

Traditionally, Bonita Bill’s busiest hours are between 1 and 3 p.m., but on its final day, that may not be the case.

If you’d like to join us in saying farewell to Bonita Bill’s, the final call for drinks is at 7 p.m., with doors closing for good at 8:30 p.m.