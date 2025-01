The Weather Authority says that even though Southwest Florida is getting another chilly start, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, it will warm up nicely into the afternoon.

Highs will reach the mid-70s, which is where we should be at this time of year.

Plenty of sunshine will be overhead yet again, with some high-level clouds.

Monday

Our brief warming trend continues into Monday, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s.

As we go throughout the day, we will see increasing clouds, particularly in the evening hours, ahead of our next big cold front.

A few passing showers are possible in the evening before much drier, cooler air comes overnight Monday into Tuesday.

This week

The coldest air of the season so far is on the way. Expect chilly temperatures starting Tuesday, with afternoon highs struggling to reach the low to mid-60s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to 40s throughout the work week.

Dry air will allow for lots of sunshine each day throughout the week.

Beach and boating

Sunday is a bit warmer, with mid-to upper-70s temperatures.

Winds are out of the east-southeast around 10 to 20 knots, so expect a breeze at times.

The Gulf wave heights will reach around 1 to 2 feet with a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters.