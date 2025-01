This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a stolen Jeep, a man caught red-handed after slashing his neighbor, and a man impersonating a federal officer. Phillip Aust Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A 39-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning in Cape Coral after being accused of stealing a Jeep and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Phillip Aust was taken into custody around 1:41 a.m. on U.S. 41 near Del Prado Boulevard.

Aust now faces charges of grand theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Addiel Herrera Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after deputies say he barged into his neighbor’s home with a knife and injured a woman.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on 21st Street Southwest on Saturday for a disturbance between duplex neighbors.

While on the scene, deputies learned the neighbors had gotten into a verbal argument.

In an attempt to separate themselves, the victim closed their garage and locked their doors while the suspect, 56-year-old Addiel Herrera, went to his unit to grab a knife.

Herrera began banging on the door of the victim’s residence. When the victim opened the door, Herrera stepped inside and slashed at the victim, injuring their hand.

The victim was able to push Herrera out of the door, where he continued to stab the door multiple times.

Deputies located Herrera in his garage, covered in blood. All parties were medically cleared on the scene.

Herrera is being charged with armed burglary and assault. He is being held without bond at the Lee County Jail.

Jorge Alberto Alfonso

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man for impersonating a federal officer after conducting a traffic stop in Collier County on a suspicious vehicle.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Day. While stationed at a median on Interstate 75, an FHP trooper noticed a white Ford F-150 traveling northbound with red and blue lights activated.

According to the trooper, the vehicle did not appear to be a legitimate law enforcement vehicle due to several factors: A woman seated in the front passenger seat could be seen waving her arms, seeming upset or distressed, and a pink backpack and other suitcases were in the pickup’s bed.

The trooper pulled the truck over, and as he approached the vehicle to explain the reason for the stop, a male passenger, 61-year-old Jorge Alberto Alfonso, interrupted, claiming his K-9, seated in the back, accidentally activated the lights.

Alfonso identified himself as a federal agent and presented a CIA Counterterrorism Unit ID card, a CIA emblem coin in a badge wallet and an MI-6 ID.

When asked about what agency he worked for, Alfonso only replied, “Federal.”

Upon inspection, Alfonso’s IDs looked suspicious for several reasons:

Alfonso was wearing a skullcap in his ID photos, which is prohibited for law enforcement IDs

The format and design did not match known federal ID standards

and instead of a badge, a coin was affixed to the badge wallet

The Ford F-150 was equipped with blue and red lights, a front and rear light bar, a dashboard radio and a siren control box.

Alfonso was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer. The F-150 was towed, and while taking inventory, authorities found the following:

Firearms

Passports, including blank ones

Federal agent badges (CIA and others)

Bulletproof vests

Pills in unlabeled bottles

Money

Jewelry

The FBI, Border Patrol and Diplomatic Security Services were notified and initiated their own investigations.

Alfonso was transported to the Naples Jail Center and faces charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.