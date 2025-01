A woman is in critical condition after a car hit her while riding a bike on Weber Boulevard in Collier County.

The incident happened on Saturday evening, and the Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicle was possibly a newer model Mazda CX-9.

WINK News reporter Jolena Esperto was in Collier County to find out more.

A 39-year-old woman was hit and left for dead Saturday evening.

Robbie Mcloyd’s wife spotted the victim, Hollie, and offered help under the instruction of 911 operators.

“I passed what looked to me like a body lying in somebody’s driveway. And I told my wife, I said, ‘Hey, I think I just seen a body laying in the driveway.’ I said, ‘I’m not sure.’ I said, ‘But if I don’t go back and check, I won’t be able to sleep tonight thinking about it,'” Mcloyd explained.

When they first returned, it was dark, and the grass was tall, so he thought, “Nope, doesn’t look like anything.”

And then, “We pulled up next to it, and my wife said, ‘Oh my god, are you okay?’ And she jumped out, called 911. I jumped out, freaking out like I didn’t know what to do with myself because she was on the phone with dispatch, and they were telling her what to do, and I felt hopeless. Never seen nothing like that in my life,” he said.

Mcloyd said he went numb seeing Hollie in that condition with only one shoe on because the other was knocked off.

Her bike was smashed up a few feet away from where she was found bleeding, face down.

We asked Mcloyd what he would say to the person who committed the hit-and-run, and he said, “Change. Change your heart. Have a change of heart. And if something like this ever happens again, just call for help. Whether it’s your fault or not, just call for help. Don’t leave somebody for dead. Like, how can you sleep at night knowing you hit somebody you don’t know whether they died or lived?”

Florida Highway Patrol believes this happened around 6:25 p.m. Saturday and encourages anyone with additional information to contact them or SWFL Crime Stoppers.