A handful of Lee County Sheriff’s Office employees founded a nonprofit organization called Home Front Heroes, and they are looking to rezone and build four homes for deputies to live along the North Fort Myers riverfront.

The Lee County hearing examiner was scheduled to discuss the rezoning Jan. 9 — recently rescheduled to March 13 — about the 10-acre property at 840 Moody River Road. Her recommendations would be passed along to Lee County commissioners for a vote on whether to change the residential zoning for up to 14 homes to commercial. Home Front Heroes plans to build up to 50,000 square feet of structures, including the four homes, according to its rezoning application.

The story of Home Front Heroes so far spans three years and has connections to tens of thousands of dollars in political donations. It involves more than $100,000 taxpayer dollars supporting the nonprofit, paying a former state senator a six-figure salary, plus five figures to a children’s book author with a pen name. It includes the donation of a multimillion-dollar property from a couple of Fort Myers land investors, who are also two of the largest political donors to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. And it involves a 40-year-old sailing club for children being evicted from the property, with unanswered questions from all of those involved.

