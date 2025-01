For the first time this school year, a local mother can put her children on an actual school bus to get to class.

Shannan Santiago’s two children, Alexander and Alessandra, rode the school bus for the first time Monday.

“I’m very grateful,” Santiago said. “I’m glad it went smoothly. I was a little apprehensive about it not being updated in the app, but we’ll make sure that gets updated as soon as the school district opens.”

Santiago has been fighting with the Lee County School District to provide her children with a bus.

The Lee County School District initially said Santiago’s kids cannot have a school bus because they do not live more than two miles from San Carlos Park Elementary.

Santiago used drone video and filmed herself driving from her house to the school.

She came up with 2.1 miles, but the district didn’t budge.

Their measurement was just under two miles.

WINK News contacted the district and state lawmakers on Santiago’s behalf, and those efforts paid off.

Dr. Denise Carlin, the superintendent of the Lee County School District, spoke with WINK News, saying, “Transportation and the parent were able to work it out, and together, they agreed it was over two miles from her home.”

“They said we lived too close, but clearly other kids got it that were closer,” Alexander said.

Santiago was nervous this morning because her children were still listed as walkers in the Where’s the Bus? app.

She couldn’t monitor the bus and see when it was on its way.

She was even more nervous when the bus was 20 minutes late.

When the bus finally came, her two children had no problem getting on the bus.

“I’m excited to ride the bus, but my brother isn’t. He’d rather go in the car,” Alessandra said.

“Hopefully they liked it because it will keep going,” Santiago said. “They’re going to ride the bus every day.”