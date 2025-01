Neighbors in Englewood, North Port, and Venice are puzzled about what could be in the sky. Some say it’s two planes close to each other. Others say it’s drones.

The two objects were spotted in the sky numerous times last week, with some having different opinions on what they actually are and what they saw.

There’s a sight in the sky that is stirring up people, all across the country. The question of drones has captured the attention of the nation.

The sightings started back in November 2024 across the northeast.

“One relative in Massachusetts had seen them directly. My sister Pennsylvania and her daughter, my niece, had seen him in rural Pennsylvania,” Camilla Shearer, an Englewood resident said.

Now, possible drone sightings have been seen in Englewood, Venice, and North Port areas.

“At first, I assumed that they were planes. They were quite close together, flying simultaneously, very slowly, above the area, flashing white lights in the front on both propellers on both vehicles. The air vehicles had lights, flashing red lights in the back no noise, no humming, no buzzing, completely silent and just traversed quite slowly through the sky and disappeared. That was about it,” Shearer said.

Others say the objects made sound and were clearly planes.

The sky-high sightings landed in an Englewood community Facebook post. Dozens commented, debating whether the two objects in the sky were planes or drones.

“I didn’t pay much mind until the next day. I saw a posting that other people had seen the same thing and suspected that they might be drones as well,” Shearer said.

One drone expert, the CEO of Drone Training School, James Toben, told WINK News he believes they are drones after seeing the pictures. He explained exactly how you can tell.

“They’re very tiny. They’re very slim. One thing that the drone can do is that they are super quiet versus an airplane, that their engines are too loud. Airplanes don’t fly that close together. They have some regulations that they need to follow in order not to crash in the air,” Toben said.

Both the Sarasota and Charlotte Sheriff’s Offices say they have not gotten any reports. Venice Police have not responded to our inquiry.

The Federal Aviation Administration told WINK News, that generally speaking, it is legal to fly a drone if you are operating under 400 feet.

“Usually the red lights are in the front. That way you know if the drone is looking at you, if you see green lights on the drone, that means the drone is flying away from you,” Toben said.

“I feel that it’s invasive and someone knows something and should report it to the public. I certainly would like to know who is responsible for them, if they are drones, and why?” Shearer said.

Questions still remain on who has eyes in the sky.

It’s not clear whether these were drones or planes. If you spot what you think is a drone, report it to the Federal Aviation Administration.