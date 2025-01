Credit: Charles Idelson

The grandfather of one of the teens struck by a truck in the New Orleans New Year’s terrorist attack has released a picture of the teens sharing an emotional moment in the hospital.

The picture shows both teens reuniting for the first time since the attack on New Year’s Day. They were at the University Medical Center in New Orleans.

RELATED: 2 SWFL locals confirmed injured in New Orleans attack

Steele Idelson (left) and Elle Eisele were both injured when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 14 and injuring over two dozen people.

Both women are graduates of Canterbury School in Fort Myers. They were both hospitalized after the attack.

There was an outpouring of love and support for the teens throughout the Southwest Florida community. Their soccer coach of five years, Paolo Acosta, spoke with WINK News on Thursday about the teens, and he said that they are resilient.

“I’ve seen them play against some of the best players in the area and in the state, we made it to the state final with the two of them. So they know how to deal with challenges in front of them,” said Acosta.

Elle Eisele released a statement on Instagram thanking the outpouring of support from the community.

“With more gratitude than you can fathom I wanted to let my friends and family know that I am fighting and healing. Most importantly I am alive and I am so thankful that God spared Steele and myself. I’m reading your messages and I’m thankful for your support and love and one day soon I’ll be replying to you! Please keep praying for all of us survivors.”

A friend of the pair told WINK News that both teens are in stable condition and are going to be OK.