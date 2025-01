Attorneys on Mark Sievers‘ post-conviction counsel are asking a Lee County judge to review the evidence they say was kept secret during the trial.

In 2019 Mark Sievers hired two men to kill his wife and the jury unanimously sentenced him to death. In September, Sievers and his team filed a motion to vacate the conviction and death sentence.

Deputies say Sievers hired longtime friend Curtis Wright and another man Jimmy Rogers to kill Teresa. They beat her to death with a hammer.

In 2022 Sievers’ lawyers argued there was plenty of evidence tying the hitmen to the murder but not enough to connect Sievers to the crime.

In a conference call status hearing with Judge Bruce Kyle on Tuesday, Sievers’ attorneys argued they should be allowed to see evidence that included autopsy photos they think could have helped Sievers’ case.

“What is being requested should have been disclosed during this discovery process of trial,” said Mark Sievers’ defense attorney, Megan Montagno. “We’re not really discussing or requesting any kind of novel documentation.

Attorneys representing the medical examiner’s office said they do not believe those photos are relevant to the discovery of any admissible evidence and said the defense’s request should be denied.

“We believe the defense really has to raise any ground other than conclusory assertions to establish that the autopsy photographs are relevant to any matter in this post-conviction, proceeding, proceeding or even reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of any admissible evidence,” said John Potanovic, the attorney representing medical examiner’s office.

Judge Kyle reserved a ruling on Tuesday but as soon as he has a ruling, we’ll be sure to bring it to you.

All parties will meet on another conference call for a status hearing on Feb. 24.