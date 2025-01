Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A man accused of murdering his grandfather in December of 2023 pleaded no contest and has been sentenced to 20 years.

According to the Charlotte County Clerk of Court’s Office, 24-year-old Joshua Nareau was sentenced to 246 months in prison for second-degree murder minus time served.

Nareau was arrested in February for shooting his grandfather, James Khoury, outside his home in Charlotte County.

Khoury was a Deacon at the First Baptist Church of North Port.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office released a report at the time of his arrest detailing the events leading up to Khoury’s death.

The report stated that Khoury was shot in the back while walking from the front of his home to his vehicle on Matecumbe Road on Dec. 28, 2023.

It took investigators seven weeks to link the evidence to Nareau, who gave contradictory statements to deputies upon his arrest.

He claimed to be at his home at the time of the shooting; however, his iPhone showed that he walked to and from his grandfather’s home at the exact time of the shooting.