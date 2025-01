The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of slashing the tires of a vehicle following a road rage incident.

Deputies arrested Matthew Tobler, 37, on Friday after responding to the incident at South Bay Drive and U.S. 41 in Bonita Springs.

According to LCSO, the victim said Tobler was driving a black Nissan SUV erratically while making obscene hand gestures at nearby motorists.

The victim said when he approached Tobler’s vehicle, he allegedly sprung out of the car and began threatening him with a knife.

After intimidating the victim, Tobler slashed a tire of the victim’s vehicle before leaving the scene.

The victim was able to provide deputies with a photo of the vehicle and later located Tobler at his home, where he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies located a backpack in Tobler’s possession, which contained the described knife used in the slashing.

The sheriff’s office documented the arrest of Tobler on their Facebook account.

He was released from the Lee County Jail on Tuesday.