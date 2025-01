Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is breaking his silence about the FBI investigation into his department during his State of the Agency address.

It was held over social media on Tuesday afternoon at 5.

The sheriff addressed reporting here on WINK News, in our sister publication, Gulfshore Business and in other places about his use of highly paid consultants and whether that’s an appropriate use of taxpayer money.

“We are fiscally sound. The consultants actually save the taxpayers money,” said Marceno. “It’s a huge savings everyone else in America also utilizes. There are many departments and government agencies that use consultants.”

For months the FBI has investigated Marceno and issued at least one subpoena to the Lee County Building and Permitting Services Office.

Sources confirmed a grand jury in Tampa examined the evidence.

While there’s speculation about what might have triggered the federal probe, grand jury proceedings are secret.

When asked about what the department can share about the investigation, Marceno said the department is cooperating with the FBI.

“People always look at the negatives. They want the clicks, the clickbait,” said Marceno. “The FBI requested documents, we supplied the documents and we move on. I’m so happy with what we’ve done in 2024, and going into 2025, its going to be the best this county has ever seen.”

WINK News Anchor Claire Galt has been in close contact with Marceno’s attorney Donald Day.

She spoke with Day on Tuesday afternoon. Part of his text read, “We are confident the sheriff will be cleared soon.”

WINK News has heard talk for a long time about possible “replacements” for Sheriff Marceno if things do take a turn with this investigation.

The two names most heard are North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison and FDLE Deputy Commissioner Matt Walsh.

Both men have worked for LCSO at some point.

Galt spoke on the phone with Garrison Tuesday afternoon.

He told WINK that he’d be interested in the job, but no one from the governor’s office has contacted him at all about this.