Clewiston Police are investigating what led a man to pull a gun at a Walmart during an altercation.

Clewiston Police Chief Tom Lewis said there was a physical altercation at the Walmart on 1005 W Sugarland Highway Tuesday afternoon between two males regarding a female.

The fight escalated when one of the men brandished a gun. Police respond to a Walmart where a man pulled a gun during a confrontation. CREDIT: WINK News

The suspect in this case was later identified as 37-year-old Victor Bartlett.

The firearm used in the incident was a Jennings J22 (.22 caliber).

Bartlett will be booked into the Hendry County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, felony battery and child endangerment.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

WINK News recently covered a shooting at this same Walmart that was also over a dispute between two males over a female.