Richard Jean Baptiste Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The man who hit bicyclist Hollie Masino with his car was arrested following his confession on Tuesday.

Hollie was left for dead Sunday night after she was hit by a car while riding her bike on Weber Boulevard in Collier County.

The Florida Highway Patrol has the suspected driver in custody following a confession on Tuesday.

WINK News reporter Jolena Esperto spoke with Hollie Masino’s family before and after FHP made an arrest.

They are grateful to those who found her and called 911.

The family told us Hollie is a nurse who was always helping others, so it’s still a shock to know she was the one found on the side of the road in need of help Sunday night.

39-year-old Hollie is fighting for her life as her family asks for prayers and a reason why.

Her mother, Carol, still can’t process how this happened to her youngest child and only daughter.

“How could somebody do this to somebody and leave them there? Especially, you know, I just want justice for my daughter. She’s got a long road ahead of her,” said Carol.

FHP arrested 61-year-old Richard Jean Baptiste.

Troopers said he admitted to hitting Hollie on Sunday night with his Mazda CX 9 while she was riding her bike on Weber Boulevard North in Collier County.

“It’s not really helping her, but at least we’ll take somebody else off the road. This could hurt somebody else too,” she said.

After the crash Sunday night, the black and yellow bike Eric Masino let his little sister use looked like this.

“She borrowed my bike to go back and forth to the storage just about a short distance, really, about a mile, maybe a mile and a half, was that bike ride. And, unfortunately, she decided to take that bike ride in a little bit lesser light than maybe she should have,” Eric explained.

“It’s the worst nightmare for a parent to get that call. And when I did, I was like, it’s just, you just don’t know, you’re in shock,” Carol said.

Masino’s mom had a message for the person who did this to her daughter, “I hope you don’t sleep well at night because you really hurt our child, and she’s going to have a long, long recovery…and just prayers we ask for prayers for her.”

Hollie’s brother said it’s still unclear what long-term effects she may have from the crash.

The family did say Hollie made it out of surgery and is doing better tonight, but she still has a long road to recovery.