Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking the coolest afternoon of this Winter season as a cold front travels through the Southwest Florida area.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A cold front arriving will cause temperatures to plummet to the low 60s on this Tuesday afternoon. This trend will continue throughout the week.”

Tuesday

Colder temperatures are moving in after Monday evening’s cold front.

Clouds will be clearing throughout the day, and a mostly sunny sky is expected for the afternoon.

This Tuesday will feature the coldest afternoon of the season, with highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday

An even colder start is expected Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Expect a mostly sunny sky for your Wednesday afternoon plans.

Highs will be cool once again, in the mid- to upper 60s.

Thursday

Cold mornings continue with temperatures in the 40s.

While we will see a lot of sunshine for your Thursday plans, temperatures will remain chilly.

Highs top out in the mid to upper 60s.