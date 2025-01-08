Arthrex showcase explores diverse careers for students

WINK News
The Naples Pier has been destroyed since Hurricane Ian. Since then, the city has considered ways to restore the pier but questions linger over the work, especially on how long it will take to complete.
The future for the expansion of a Fort Myers Beach staple comes down to one vote.
A crash on Burnt Store Road near Charlee Road in Charlotte County has reportedly resulted in a fatality.
Thanks to new cameras, speeders in Cape Coral school zones would be facing fines this week, but due to delays in the contractor’s schedule, they will not.
Law enforcement and the city of Fort Myers are warning you to think twice before scanning QR codes so you can avoid “quishing.”
The orange is the iconic symbol of Florida. While the fruit may be on the state’s license plates, the citrus industry has been on the decline for more than a decade.
The 24th Annual Charlotte County Boat Show is back in Port Charlotte.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
The Suncoast Humane Society will hold a grand opening for its new location on Thursday following hurricane damage to its previous location.
A county leader is reacting to what Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno had to say about the FBI.
Gateway Charter forward Pat Johnson becomes third local player to win the City of Palms Dunk Contest.
As is often the case this time of year, local emergency rooms are filling up, driven in large part by the flu, COVID-19, RSV and other sicknesses that are going around.
In announcing Jan. 6 that it would be stepping back from citrus farming, Alico Inc. also announced it would be charting a new course for the future.
Lee County Solid Waste announced that debris collection for Hurricane Milton has concluded for unincorporated areas of Lee County.
A chance for young minds to get a crack at being a part of one of the biggest and most innovative companies in the world.
On Wednesday, Arthrex opened its doors to high school juniors and seniors, college students and recent graduates to explore exciting career paths.
WINK News reporter Valentina LaFranca was at the Arthrex career showcase, a field trip unlike any other.
Florian Torok, a senior at Naples High School, said, “I just thought it was gonna be all medicine.”
Chiara Limones, a senior at Lely High School, said, “I thought it was just like a hospital, a big hospital.
Arthrex is a medical device company; however, during its annual showcase, it showed it is that and so much more, offering career paths ranging from medicine to finance to culinary.
“We have eight of our high schools, and we have some post-secondary students that are here,” said Courtney Stahlman, coordinator of marketing for the workforce program in post-secondary education in Collier County.
It was a trip meant to open student’s eyes to a wide variety of internships and co-op prospect opportunities.
Alyssa McCoy, supervisor of college relations at Arthrex, said, “We have many success stories here at Arthrex. I’m actually one of them.”
McCoy started as an intern and this year celebrates 12 years with the company.
“We have great opportunities for those students who are wanting to kind of dive and get their feet wet and then secure that full-time position,” McCoy said.
16-year-old Brandon Sweeny, a Freedom Institute of Collier County student, said he’s not really sure what he wants to be when he grows up.
However, this event gave him a chance to discover careers he did not know existed in Southwest Florida.
“It’s just a really cool company in general. It’s a global company. They offer so many different opportunities and all different workforces, everything, like, you name it. They have it,” Sweeny said.