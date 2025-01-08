Arthrex showcase explores diverse careers for students

A chance for young minds to get a crack at being a part of one of the biggest and most innovative companies in the world.

On Wednesday, Arthrex opened its doors to high school juniors and seniors, college students and recent graduates to explore exciting career paths.

WINK News reporter Valentina LaFranca was at the Arthrex career showcase, a field trip unlike any other.

Florian Torok, a senior at Naples High School, said, “I just thought it was gonna be all medicine.”

Chiara Limones, a senior at Lely High School, said, “I thought it was just like a hospital, a big hospital.

Arthrex is a medical device company; however, during its annual showcase, it showed it is that and so much more, offering career paths ranging from medicine to finance to culinary.

“We have eight of our high schools, and we have some post-secondary students that are here,” said Courtney Stahlman, coordinator of marketing for the workforce program in post-secondary education in Collier County.

It was a trip meant to open student’s eyes to a wide variety of internships and co-op prospect opportunities.

Alyssa McCoy, supervisor of college relations at Arthrex, said, “We have many success stories here at Arthrex. I’m actually one of them.”

McCoy started as an intern and this year celebrates 12 years with the company.

“We have great opportunities for those students who are wanting to kind of dive and get their feet wet and then secure that full-time position,” McCoy said.

16-year-old Brandon Sweeny, a Freedom Institute of Collier County student, said he’s not really sure what he wants to be when he grows up.

However, this event gave him a chance to discover careers he did not know existed in Southwest Florida.

“It’s just a really cool company in general. It’s a global company. They offer so many different opportunities and all different workforces, everything, like, you name it. They have it,” Sweeny said.