A county leader is reacting to what Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno had to say about the FBI.

Here on WINK, we brought it to you as breaking news minutes after Sheriff Marceno said on his Facebook Live that the FBI asked for documents, and the sheriff’s office complied and gave them the documents they asked for.

WINK News anchor Claire Galt got the reaction to what the sheriff had to say from Lee County Commissioner David Mulicka.

Galt talked on the phone with Lee County’s newest commissioner, David Mulicka, Wednesday morning.

He watched the sheriff’s Facebook post, specifically what he said about the ongoing FBI investigation swirling around Marceno.

We asked Mulicka for his takeaway.

“Well, of course, all of us in the public, including myself, are concerned to hear the word FBI involved in any sentence, but I think it sounds like the sheriff and his department were forthcoming with information, and I hope for the best for Lee County,” Mulicka said.

In his video, Marceno brought up his budget and thanked the commissioners for giving him the money Marceno said he needs.

This year, the sheriff’s office is $315 million.

Mulicka addressed that.

“The budget process is very important to me and the citizens of Lee County. I have not yet had the chance to experience the budget process as the newest county commissioner, but I look forward to the opportunity of getting my hands on that process and report and being able to update you with feedback as I learn that process as it comes to be a good steward of taxpayer funds when it’s presented to me,” Mulicka said.

Mulicka did want to point out that after watching the video, he believes the sheriff’s office is doing good work. In 2024, there were 13 homicides in Lee County.

The sheriff’s office solved them all, but the question looming over the sheriff is why the FBI is investigating him. No one will say.