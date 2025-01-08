WINK News

Fatal crash on Burnt Store Road, all lanes blocked

A crash on Burnt Store Road near Charlee Road in Charlotte County has reportedly resulted in a fatality, according to the Florida Highway Patrol traffic map.

According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, the northbound and southbound lanes of Burnt Store Road are currently blocked as emergency responders attend to the situation.

As of 6:30 p.m., it is unknown how long these lanes will be shut down.

WINK News is at the scene working to gather the latest information and has contacted the Florida Highway Patrol to determine the number of people involved.

