Law enforcement warning residents about QR code scams

Credit: WINK News

Law enforcement and the City of Fort Myers are warning you to think twice before scanning QR codes.

Since the pandemic, quick response codes, or QR codes, have become the norm. They’re simple and convenient, but they can also be a goldmine for cyber thieves if you scan the wrong one.

QR codes are everywhere. Before you pay for parking, buy tickets or order food, you need to be cautious.

You don’t know where you’re going. They’re blind links, which allow people to send you to the wrong place, steal your money or steal your credentials.

Richard Calkins, head of IT for the City of Fort Myers, said “quishing” or QR code phishing is the fastest-growing cybersecurity crime, already costing victims millions of dollars.

“They’re trying to both steal your bank account information and your credit card information,” said Calkins. “They’re also trying to steal your identity information so they can open up new bank accounts and credit cards in your name that you don’t even know about.”

To avoid falling victim to “quishing,” inspect for tampering before you scan. Is the QR code on an official business or government site? If it seems out of place or altered, don’t trust it.

Do not open links from strangers. Stick to official apps. If it’s a payment or account-related code, use trusted apps. Instead of scanning random codes, type them out.

If there’s a web address near the QR code, type it into your browser instead of scanning.

Calkins said that technology isn’t the enemy.

“Don’t shun technology because of it, but just be a smart consumer of technology,” said Calkins.

Calkins said the City of Fort Myers uses QR codes for information at events, but they will never ask you to make a payment through one. Instead, they’ll direct you to a verified, secure website.