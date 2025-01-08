Law enforcement warning residents about QR code scams

WINK News
The Naples Pier has been destroyed since Hurricane Ian. Since then, the city has considered ways to restore the pier but questions linger over the work, especially on how long it will take to complete.
The future for the expansion of a Fort Myers Beach staple comes down to one vote.
A crash on Burnt Store Road near Charlee Road in Charlotte County has reportedly resulted in a fatality.
Thanks to new cameras, speeders in Cape Coral school zones would be facing fines this week, but due to delays in the contractor’s schedule, they will not.
Law enforcement and the city of Fort Myers are warning you to think twice before scanning QR codes so you can avoid “quishing.”
The orange is the iconic symbol of Florida. While the fruit may be on the state’s license plates, the citrus industry has been on the decline for more than a decade.
A chance for young minds to get a crack at being a part of one of the biggest and most innovative companies in the world.
The 24th Annual Charlotte County Boat Show is back in Port Charlotte.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
The Suncoast Humane Society will hold a grand opening for its new location on Thursday following hurricane damage to its previous location.
A county leader is reacting to what Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno had to say about the FBI.
Gateway Charter forward Pat Johnson becomes third local player to win the City of Palms Dunk Contest.
As is often the case this time of year, local emergency rooms are filling up, driven in large part by the flu, COVID-19, RSV and other sicknesses that are going around.
In announcing Jan. 6 that it would be stepping back from citrus farming, Alico Inc. also announced it would be charting a new course for the future.
Lee County Solid Waste announced that debris collection for Hurricane Milton has concluded for unincorporated areas of Lee County.
Since the pandemic, quick response codes, or QR codes, have become the norm. They’re simple and convenient, but they can also be a goldmine for cyber thieves if you scan the wrong one.
QR codes are everywhere. Before you pay for parking, buy tickets or order food, you need to be cautious.
You don’t know where you’re going. They’re blind links, which allow people to send you to the wrong place, steal your money or steal your credentials.
Richard Calkins, head of IT for the City of Fort Myers, said “quishing” or QR code phishing is the fastest-growing cybersecurity crime, already costing victims millions of dollars.
“They’re trying to both steal your bank account information and your credit card information,” said Calkins. “They’re also trying to steal your identity information so they can open up new bank accounts and credit cards in your name that you don’t even know about.”
To avoid falling victim to “quishing,” inspect for tampering before you scan. Is the QR code on an official business or government site? If it seems out of place or altered, don’t trust it.
Do not open links from strangers. Stick to official apps. If it’s a payment or account-related code, use trusted apps. Instead of scanning random codes, type them out.
If there’s a web address near the QR code, type it into your browser instead of scanning.Calkins said that technology isn’t the enemy.
“Don’t shun technology because of it, but just be a smart consumer of technology,” said Calkins.
Calkins said the City of Fort Myers uses QR codes for information at events, but they will never ask you to make a payment through one. Instead, they’ll direct you to a verified, secure website.