This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

21-year-old Jorell Gomez is wanted in Lee County for violating probation for grand theft auto, burglary, and grand theft.

Investigators told WINK News they found the stolen car under a tarp at his house, as well as many of the other stolen items.

He got probation but is now accused of violating it. He has a tattoo of 239 on his right hand and praying hands on his left arm.

Kirby Henry is also accused of violating Lee County probation for burglary.

He is a repeat offender with 17 previous bookings.

The 37-year-old has a tattoo of the names Serinity and Kavaya on his right arm. No bond once cops catch up with him.

Myron Jenkins has a rosary tattoo on his chest and the phrase “Only God can judge me.”

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers explained the 38-year-old was found guilty of resisting an officer with violence and put on probation which he has now violated. He is a registered convicted felon and has been to prison twice for battery and drugs.

Possible aliases — Murch Marshall, James Jenkins or Lyran James.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.