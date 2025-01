As is often the case this time of year, local emergency rooms are filling up, driven in large part by the flu, COVID-19, RSV and other sicknesses that are going around.

Lee Health addressed concerns about long wait times and what you need to know to get the quickest medical care.

It’s a rite of season. Florida fills up in the winter, and people get sick. Lee Health hospitals are near the breaking point.

Marcie Stidams, Emergency Department Director of Lee Health, said, “Just yesterday, we had 951 patients visit our emergency departments. Overall, our hospitals are at more than 90% capacity.

That demand pushes ER wait times. A WINK News viewer, Ellen Levitt, waited more than an hour when she took her 90-year-old dad to the ER because he had underlying conditions and was very sick.

“They took some blood, and that was about three o’clock, and we waited, and we waited, and we waited, and we waited and we waited,” Levitt said.

Long waits are leading the health system to offer alternative solutions.

The key to being seen quickly is to determine the right location. Lee Health said they have a number of opportunities for care.

Lee Health is promoting a ‘symptom checker’ feature on its website.

Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, Chief Medical Officer at Lee Health, said, “That allows you to input your symptoms on the site and will detail for you where your best environment to head to maybe.”

Based on a series of questions, it may direct patients to convenient care, a hospital at home or the ER. It even provides insights as to how busy a facility is in real-time. The biggest bottleneck seems to be the ER, which is not necessarily the fastest solution.

“Not all injuries or illnesses require a trip to the ER,” Gonsenhauser said.

At the emergency room, patients are triaged and then sorted based on level of need. We asked if someone with the flu might end up waiting longer to be seen because they aren’t considered a severe emergency.

“Depending upon the demands in the ER, that’s exactly how that would work,” Gonsenhauser said.

The takeaway is to understand the options and know there’s an outlet for everyone.

Some of these features may be new to you. Click here for more information.

The health system also emphasizes prevention to avoid getting sick. That includes taking whatever vaccines you are comfortable with and using proper hygiene.