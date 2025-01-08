Update on the Naples Pier construction

The Naples Pier has been destroyed since Hurricane Ian.

Since then, the city has considered ways to restore the pier, but questions linger over the work, especially on how long it will take to complete.

Two things are true. The first is that people love the Naples Pier.

“I like to see people fishing and hanging out,” said one Estero resident. “Usually, we come down here [on the] Fourth of July [for] fireworks, that kind of thing.”

“Yeah, I’m passionate about it,” said Naples resident Jim Spall.

Second, many people are tired of the Florida weather wiping out the pier.

“I think it probably needs to be redone in a way that will be sustainable,” said visitor Katie Parkinson. “I just like a fortress for the weather change that we have experienced.”

The pier will remain just over 1,000 feet and is still awaiting approvals from several agencies.

Once the notice to proceed is given, the estimated timeline for completion is 18 months.

Sustainability is the name of the game for the architect in charge.

“Now, we are connecting all of the substructures horizontally,” said Matthew Kragh. “If we do have a catastrophic hurricane event, the top of the structure will break away, but the foundation will, should, be there for hundreds of years.”

A rebuild that may seem small to some, but to others, it’s a huge deal.

“The pier means a whole lot to me,” said Parkinson.

Once the Army Corps gives the permit necessary for the rebuild and the other agencies involved give the OK, we should start to see some movement here.