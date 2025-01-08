Update on the Naples Pier construction

WINK News
The future for the expansion of a Fort Myers Beach staple comes down to one vote.
A crash on Burnt Store Road near Charlee Road in Charlotte County has reportedly resulted in a fatality.
Thanks to new cameras, speeders in Cape Coral school zones would be facing fines this week, but due to delays in the contractor’s schedule, they will not.
Law enforcement and the city of Fort Myers are warning you to think twice before scanning QR codes so you can avoid “quishing.”
The orange is the iconic symbol of Florida. While the fruit may be on the state’s license plates, the citrus industry has been on the decline for more than a decade.
A chance for young minds to get a crack at being a part of one of the biggest and most innovative companies in the world.
The 24th Annual Charlotte County Boat Show is back in Port Charlotte.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
The Suncoast Humane Society will hold a grand opening for its new location on Thursday following hurricane damage to its previous location.
A county leader is reacting to what Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno had to say about the FBI.
Gateway Charter forward Pat Johnson becomes third local player to win the City of Palms Dunk Contest.
As is often the case this time of year, local emergency rooms are filling up, driven in large part by the flu, COVID-19, RSV and other sicknesses that are going around.
In announcing Jan. 6 that it would be stepping back from citrus farming, Alico Inc. also announced it would be charting a new course for the future.
Lee County Solid Waste announced that debris collection for Hurricane Milton has concluded for unincorporated areas of Lee County.
The Naples Pier has been destroyed since Hurricane Ian.
Since then, the city has considered ways to restore the pier, but questions linger over the work, especially on how long it will take to complete.
Two things are true. The first is that people love the Naples Pier.
“I like to see people fishing and hanging out,” said one Estero resident. “Usually, we come down here [on the] Fourth of July [for] fireworks, that kind of thing.”
“Yeah, I’m passionate about it,” said Naples resident Jim Spall.
Second, many people are tired of the Florida weather wiping out the pier.
“I think it probably needs to be redone in a way that will be sustainable,” said visitor Katie Parkinson. “I just like a fortress for the weather change that we have experienced.”
The pier will remain just over 1,000 feet and is still awaiting approvals from several agencies.
Once the notice to proceed is given, the estimated timeline for completion is 18 months.
Sustainability is the name of the game for the architect in charge.
“Now, we are connecting all of the substructures horizontally,” said Matthew Kragh. “If we do have a catastrophic hurricane event, the top of the structure will break away, but the foundation will, should, be there for hundreds of years.”
A rebuild that may seem small to some, but to others, it’s a huge deal.
“The pier means a whole lot to me,” said Parkinson.
Once the Army Corps gives the permit necessary for the rebuild and the other agencies involved give the OK, we should start to see some movement here.