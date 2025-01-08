Cold morning makes way for another chilly day

WINK News
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking the coldest morning of the season as Southwest Florida braces for another chilly Wednesday afternoon.
A mother and daughter were left for dead on the side of the road; the crash happened on New Year’s Day on Texas Avenue in Collier County.
If you’re not a snowbird you’re probably going to spend this week shivering.
City leaders want to breathe new life into a community park many say has been neglected and forgotten Dunbar Park.
The application deadline has arrived for those affected by the 2024 hurricane season to apply for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Every cyclist has their story. Whether it’s a near miss or a hard hit, there’s no doubt about it: cyclists are vulnerable.
Waking up to the smell of garbage is not a fun way to start your day.
The man who hit bicyclist Hollie Masino with his car was arrested following his confession on Tuesday.
Our deputies swear an oath to serve and protect everyone in our county, even those with four legs.
Will they stay or will they go? Tuesday is the day six properties on Fort Myers Beach fight to stay.
Attorneys on Mark Sievers’ post-conviction counsel are asking a Lee County judge to review the evidence they say was kept secret during the trial.
The Marco Island Police Department and Fire Rescue Department are responding to a gas leak at the intersection of Windward and Bald Eagle Drive.
Crews working on the Big Carlos Pass Bridge had a concrete beam fall over onto a crane as Lee County deputies and other departments helped out. Traffic on Fort Myers Beach was backed up, but the bridge is now back open.
A man accused of murdering his grandfather in December of 2023 pleaded no contest and has been sentenced to 20 years.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “As the United States continues to deal with an arctic blast—in Southwest Florida, we’re experiencing a cold Wednesday start before heading into another chilly afternoon.”
Cold weather is here, and chilly temperatures will be with us all day long.
Highs will be 10° below normal and in the mid-60s.
We’ll see sun and clouds throughout the day.
Conditions may be ripe for local officials to conduct more prescribed burns.
If we see those, a north and northwest wind will push smoke through parts of Southwest Florida.
Cold mornings continue with temperatures in the lower 40s.
While we will see a lot of sunshine for your Thursday plans, temperatures will remain chilly.
Highs top out in the mid to upper 60s.
Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day.
Cold temperatures continue, starting in the lower to mid-40s.
We’ll see a big warm-up throughout the day on Friday as a warm front lifts through.
Highs top out in the lower to mid-70s for your afternoon plans.