Cold morning makes way for another chilly day

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking the coldest morning of the season as Southwest Florida braces for another chilly Wednesday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “As the United States continues to deal with an arctic blast—in Southwest Florida, we’re experiencing a cold Wednesday start before heading into another chilly afternoon.”

Wednesday

Cold weather is here, and chilly temperatures will be with us all day long.

Highs will be 10° below normal and in the mid-60s.

We’ll see sun and clouds throughout the day.

Conditions may be ripe for local officials to conduct more prescribed burns.

If we see those, a north and northwest wind will push smoke through parts of Southwest Florida.

Thursday

Cold mornings continue with temperatures in the lower 40s.

While we will see a lot of sunshine for your Thursday plans, temperatures will remain chilly.

Highs top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day.

Friday

Cold temperatures continue, starting in the lower to mid-40s.

We’ll see a big warm-up throughout the day on Friday as a warm front lifts through.

Highs top out in the lower to mid-70s for your afternoon plans.