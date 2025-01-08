WINK News

Web Exclusive: Rachel Cox-Rosen’s Construction Heads-Up

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen Writer: Nicholas Karsen
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.

Here’s a brief rundown of what to expect for your Wednesday commute.

North Fort Myers drivers need to be aware that the Caloosahatchee Bridge will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Collier County folks living south of Golden Gate may see their commute disrupted due to lane closures on a major road.

Naples drivers near the golf will have to deal with a major road closure on Wednesday.

