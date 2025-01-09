FGCU men’s basketball back home for ASUN play

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Baziquetto-Allen takes over from FGCU’s 11-year head coach Matt Botsford, who is taking over at the University of Central Florida.
After playing six of their last eight games on the road, FGCU men’s basketball is back in Alico Arena for an ASUN stretch.
A 26-year-old man is going to meet the jail cell after being caught red-handed pulling provisions at Publix.
Construction of a 256-unit, four-story, five-building apartment complex with a clubhouse and swimming pool should be finished by summer 2027.
Charlotte County will celebrate its 24th annual boat show, featuring hundreds of boats from major dealers, marine accessories, and services.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of driving on the wrong side of US-41 while intoxicated in Lee County.
A Lee County elementary student has been arrested after allegedly calling about a school shooting incident that never happened.
Several fire departments and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight fire that broke out in a neighborhood and killed one person.
The Lee County Electric Cooperative is encouraging people to conserve energy as temperatures drop throughout Southwest Florida.
The Weather Authority is tracking a frigid Thursday with more sunshine expected this afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
There’s no need to sound the alarms for this smoke in the air, as Southwest Florida is actually seeing many controlled or ‘prescribed’ fires.
An endangered smalltooth sawfish was not what Mac expected to be at the end of his fishing line after fishing with buddies New Year’s Day.
Florida Power and Light has announced their proposal for a need to increase rates from 2026 – 2029.
A Port Charlotte couple inherited a home after the wife’s parents died. The home is now destroyed because of mold from Hurricane Ian.
After playing six of their last eight games on the road, FGCU men’s basketball is back in Alico Arena this week for its conference home opener against North Alabama, the ASUN’s top team.
“This is so important for our guys to get back to a little bit of their routine of getting extra shots, getting our training room, getting the necessary recovery time that they need, getting proper sleep,” FGCU men’s basketball Head Coach Pat Chambers said.
The eagles are 1-1 in ASUN play so far and 6-9 overall.
“If you look at the totality of the season, if you look at the game that we were playing, I think we’ve been very, very competitive no matter who we’re playing,” FGCU fifth year guard Zavian McLean said.
With four straight home games on the horizon, Chambers and McLean hope consistency turns their record around.
“I think we’ve shown spurts of being a really, really good team,” McLean said. “We always want to play 40 minutes of FGCU basketball, so just getting closer to 40 minutes each and every day, as much as we possibly can.”
“These guys have been battling mentally, physically, spiritually, socially so I’m really proud of them,” Chambers said. “Hopefully we can get into a little bit of a rhythm here over the next couple of weeks.”
Coach Chambers told WINK News it starts with tightening up the defense and leaning on home court advantage.
“I love this team,” Chambers said. “They fight, they compete, they scrap. Maybe we haven’t won as many games as we thought, but man, we are right there.”
They’ll try to get back in the win column against a 10-5 North Alabama team on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
The Eagles tip off against Central Arkansas on Saturday at 2 p.m.