FGCU men’s basketball back home for ASUN play

After playing six of their last eight games on the road, FGCU men’s basketball is back in Alico Arena this week for its conference home opener against North Alabama, the ASUN’s top team.

“This is so important for our guys to get back to a little bit of their routine of getting extra shots, getting our training room, getting the necessary recovery time that they need, getting proper sleep,” FGCU men’s basketball Head Coach Pat Chambers said.

The eagles are 1-1 in ASUN play so far and 6-9 overall.

“If you look at the totality of the season, if you look at the game that we were playing, I think we’ve been very, very competitive no matter who we’re playing,” FGCU fifth year guard Zavian McLean said.

With four straight home games on the horizon, Chambers and McLean hope consistency turns their record around.

“I think we’ve shown spurts of being a really, really good team,” McLean said. “We always want to play 40 minutes of FGCU basketball, so just getting closer to 40 minutes each and every day, as much as we possibly can.”

“These guys have been battling mentally, physically, spiritually, socially so I’m really proud of them,” Chambers said. “Hopefully we can get into a little bit of a rhythm here over the next couple of weeks.”

Coach Chambers told WINK News it starts with tightening up the defense and leaning on home court advantage.

“I love this team,” Chambers said. “They fight, they compete, they scrap. Maybe we haven’t won as many games as we thought, but man, we are right there.”

They’ll try to get back in the win column against a 10-5 North Alabama team on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The Eagles tip off against Central Arkansas on Saturday at 2 p.m.