Man accused of stealing $900 worth of meat from 2 local Publix stores

Baziquetto-Allen takes over from FGCU’s 11-year head coach Matt Botsford, who is taking over at the University of Central Florida.
After playing six of their last eight games on the road, FGCU men’s basketball is back in Alico Arena for an ASUN stretch.
Construction of a 256-unit, four-story, five-building apartment complex with a clubhouse and swimming pool should be finished by summer 2027.
Charlotte County will celebrate its 24th annual boat show, featuring hundreds of boats from major dealers, marine accessories, and services.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of driving on the wrong side of US-41 while intoxicated in Lee County.
A Lee County elementary student has been arrested after allegedly calling about a school shooting incident that never happened.
Several fire departments and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight fire that broke out in a neighborhood and killed one person.
The Lee County Electric Cooperative is encouraging people to conserve energy as temperatures drop throughout Southwest Florida.
The Weather Authority is tracking a frigid Thursday with more sunshine expected this afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
There’s no need to sound the alarms for this smoke in the air, as Southwest Florida is actually seeing many controlled or ‘prescribed’ fires.
An endangered smalltooth sawfish was not what Mac expected to be at the end of his fishing line after fishing with buddies New Year’s Day.
Florida Power and Light has announced their proposal for a need to increase rates from 2026 – 2029.
A Port Charlotte couple inherited a home after the wife’s parents died. The home is now destroyed because of mold from Hurricane Ian.
A 26-year-old man is going to meet the jail cell after being caught red-handed pulling provisions at Publix.
In June 2024, Steve Pedroso went on an all-you-can-steal buffet three times at two local Publix stores, said deputies, taking nearly $900 in meat.
His menu included beef ribs, ribeye steaks, beef and steak tenderloins, as well as other various items.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives got a break in the case when a store employee wrote down part of Pedroso’s license plate number.
“LCSO detectives worked for months to identify, locate, and arrest this meat-head bandit,” said Sheriff Marceno in a social media post. “We didn’t want to ‘meat’ this way, Steve, but make no ‘mis-steak,’ stealing of any kind in Lee County will not be tolerated.”
Pedroso was arrested for his outstanding warrant on Dec. 29.
He has been charged with felony retail theft.