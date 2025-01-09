WINK News

Man accused of stealing $900 worth of meat from 2 local Publix stores

A 26-year-old man is going to meet the jail cell after being caught red-handed pulling provisions at Publix.

In June 2024, Steve Pedroso went on an all-you-can-steal buffet three times at two local Publix stores, said deputies, taking nearly $900 in meat.

His menu included beef ribs, ribeye steaks, beef and steak tenderloins, as well as other various items.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives got a break in the case when a store employee wrote down part of Pedroso’s license plate number.

“LCSO detectives worked for months to identify, locate, and arrest this meat-head bandit,” said Sheriff Marceno in a social media post. “We didn’t want to ‘meat’ this way, Steve, but make no ‘mis-steak,’ stealing of any kind in Lee County will not be tolerated.”

Pedroso was arrested for his outstanding warrant on Dec. 29.

He has been charged with felony retail theft.

