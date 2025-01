A food truck park could be on the way to Fort Myers Beach, but right now, its future seems uncertain.

The town’s planning agency held a discussion Thursday and had two tied votes of 3 to 3, causing a stalemate on the food truck park proposal, which will be discussed again at the next meeting.

If approved, the proposed food truck park will sit at 2500 Estero Blvd.

Right now, the lots are just roped off sand, but the town of Fort Myers Beach discussed the initial proposal for a food truck park.

Below are some of the renderings of the proposal, which include restrooms, parking, and a water-filling station.

The lot owners live on Fort Myers Beach and they say their idea was for the park to have a family-friendly atmosphere.

Neighbors on the beach are worried about the traffic and commercial intrusion in their neighborhood.

“We want it to be a family place because that’s the focus of our family or the little ones, and so that’s, that’s what we want the field to be,” said lot owner Debbie Hotka. “It’s not going to be a late-night party place.”

“The best thing I can ask for now is to spare both the developer and us a costly fight and kill this project now, or at least make a negative recommendation,” said one Fort Myers Beach resident during public comment.

In the end, after tied votes, the local planning agency decided on an extension on the topic that will be continued at the next meeting.

The next meeting is Feb. 11 at 9 a.m.