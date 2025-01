Punta Gorda City Council approved the go-ahead to ask Tallahassee for help purchasing high-water rescue vehicles.

This comes after the Punta Gorda Fire Department recommended the city buy two custom high-water vehicles, also known as swamp buggies, as well as a jon boat and trailer with a mud motor.

The city plans to make a legislative request for $181,000. That’ll cover the cost of two high-water emergency vehicles, along with the boat and trailer.

During Hurricane Helene, the North Port Police Department loaned a high-water rescue vehicle to the city.

That vehicle helped rescue 121 people stranded in their homes or cars. Punta Gorda resident Sean Cummins said this is great news, given the last few storms.

“There wasn’t any flooding for Ian, so I guess it makes sense you probably haven’t had a problem since the early 2000s,” said Cummins. “It makes sense that they don’t have one. But now that we’ve had back-to-back and we’ve had three major hurricanes in two years, it makes sense to be prepared.”

Councilwoman Melissa Lockhart shared the following statement with WINK News following the approval on Thursday.



Given the recent flooding in Punta Gorda, these high-water vehicles will empower our first responders to provide more effective assistance to residents during emergencies, ensuring quicker response time and enhanced safety for our community.