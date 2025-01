Southwest Florida Christian Academy point guard Asa Rogosich gets buckets.

Whether its from three-point land or at the free throw line, Rogosich loads up the box score from anywhere on the floor. But he said, he doesn’t do it alone.

Rogosich said, “it’s my teammates. They help me get into that rhythm. And once I’m in it, you know it feels great and I’m able to get to my spots and get some points.”

The stats speak for themselves. Four 50-point games this season with multiple 40-point outings. He’s averaging 38.4 points a game, the best in the state.

“It feels good but for me the only thing I’m worried about is if it was a win or a loss,” Rogosich said. “Whether I play good or not, doesn’t matter if we lost. I just want to get the win.”

That was evident in Tuesday’s game against Sarasota Christian. Whenever Rogosich got doubled or triple teamed, he found open teammates to get them involved in the scoring.

Before the game, Rogosich was honored for crossing 1,000 career points. He achieved this despite missing 35 games the past two seasons.

“I ended up breaking my heel right before my sophomore year and then I had a few other problems with my foot,” Rogosich explained.

Asa’s dad and coach, Eddie Rogosich, shared his son rose to the challenge, “God used that moment to really mold him, develop him, and you know stoke his fire here for his senior year.”

For Asa, that work included getting shots up with his dad, in an empty gym, on one leg with a boot on the other leg. He said, “when I came back on the court, it just pushed me to be even better.”