One person is dead as several fire departments and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigate an overnight fire that broke out in a neighborhood.

The fire broke out Thursday overnight outside the Punta Gorda city limits on Hickory Avenue, near Taylor Road, off Airport Road, filling a Charlotte County neighborhood with smoke.

Reporter Camila Pereira contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for more information regarding the fire.

They responded, “This incident remains an active and ongoing investigation. The case is currently being handled by the State Fire Marshal and detectives who are investigating the residential structure fire on Hickory Ave. At this time, no further details are available. We appreciate your understanding.”

At 7 a.m. on Thursday, CCSO confirmed one death; however, it has yet to be determined if the person was killed before, during, or after the fire broke out.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deployed deputies to assist emergency medical services and firefighters.

The state and city fire marshals will investigate the cause of the structure fire.

