A constant feeling of exhaustion may be from a lack of good sleep, but it could also be a sign of low iron. In fact, doctors estimate that as many as one in three adults may have undiagnosed iron deficiency.

Iron is a key nutrient that helps red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body.

“So, if we’re low in it, we’re going to be feeling pretty crummy. A lot of fatigue, sometimes poor exercise tolerance with shortness of breath, dizziness,” said Doctor Protibha Shoma Sanyal.

A recent study published in JAMA calls iron deficiency a “widespread, underrecognized public health problem.”

The CDC recommends screening for high-risk groups such as women of childbearing age, pregnant women and young kids.

However, for everyone else, screening typically only happens when symptoms are present.

“If you’re having symptoms and you’re concerned, it’s absolutely something that we should test for through your blood work,” Sanyal said.

Sanyal said there are several ways to boost iron levels.

“We can get it through iron-rich foods,” Sanyal said.

This includes things such as red meat, poultry, seafood, legumes, beans and leafy green vegetables. There are supplements available, but Doctor Sanyal warns against taking one without direction from a doctor.

“It is better to go and talk with your doctor first, get those levels tested because there is also iron overload that can happen,” Sanyal said.

It’s best to rule out any other underlying health conditions and then address your iron deficiency.

Because pregnant women are at much higher risk of iron deficiency, it’s crucial for them to take a prenatal vitamin and attend all their medical appointments. If iron overload is the problem, donating blood is a possible solution.