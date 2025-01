Michel S. Legon, 46, and Yoenys Trujillo Ruiz, 36. Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men accused of multiple thefts and driving a stolen vehicle.

Deputies arrested Michel S. Legon, 46, and Yoenys Trujillo Ruiz, 36, on Wednesday after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported sighting a stolen white 2005 Ford E-350 entering their jurisdiction.

The stolen vehicle was suspected of being used in multiple burglary cases in Hillsborough County, Charlotte County, Lee County and Collier County.

Following the multiple reports, detectives investigated and spotted the vehicle heading west on Bermont Road toward Duncan Road.

The vehicle was found parked at the PG 17 Storage at 4432 Duncan Road in Punta Gorda.

CCSO aviation was called to monitor the vehicle. It discovered the duo circling the storage area and removing GPS units from boats on the lot.

Once the duo attempted to leave the storage lot, deputies intervened at the lot’s entrance to perform a traffic stop.

After Legon and Ruiz submitted to a search of their vehicle, deputies discovered 3.2 grams of meth, additional drug paraphernalia and marine tools that were stolen from Hillsborough County.

More stolen items were found in their possession; however, CCSO had not specified what they were.

The two were arrested and have been charged with the following:

Legon has been charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft, trespassing, drug possession and driving without a license.

Ruiz has been charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft, trespassing, drug possession and possession of a controlled substance without prescription.

Click here to view the aerial footage of Ruiz and Legon provided by the sheriff’s office.