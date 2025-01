Bank of America has been awarded Florida Southwestern State College the 2024 Neighborhood Champion Award.

The award includes a multi-year grant that will go towards training, provide access to technical coaching and access to a national network of nonprofit peers.

FSW Foundation Executive Director Dr. Geraldine Gallagher is excited about what the grant will provide for students.

“We were very proud to receive this award because aside from the grant, which is huge and makes a big difference in the lives of our students, it’s a really distinctive honor to be named their 2024 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion,” said Gallagher. “I think the most important thing is that we know because of the purpose of this grant, we can advance economic opportunities through affordable degree programs.”

The $50,000 grant will go towards the FSW Foundation and will help students in the nursing program pay for a variety of expenses.

The grant money will go into a pool for students and can supplement an academic scholarship or be used towards students’ mandatory expenses.

“All of those things cost money,” said Gallagher. “For a student who is living on the margin, that includes people who are from families of pretty modest income. It’s still expensive to send students to school even at our reasonable tuition.”

Over the past decade, FSW has not raised tuition for its students.

Gallagher also says the money gives students even more opportunities to pursue their education.

“Since 2010, FSW has graduated more than 3,000 registered nurses. In the next two years, we’ll graduate 600 more,” said Gallagher.

Macy Lunsford attended FSW’s nursing program and graduated in the Spring of 2024.

She understands firsthand how unexpected costs can add up.

“The cost of books was staggering, with each book costing more than $300. As of this past semester, they also added the requirement of a ‘skills book’ to be added to the cost of our textbook for the class; this book, per the FSW bookstore website,” said Lunsford.

In addition to the scholarships and financial aid she received, Lunsford estimates she spent around $3,000 to $5,000 on out-of-pocket expenses.

In addition to physical textbooks, nursing students are required to have an electronic version of the textbook and medical kit that includes equipment such as stethoscopes, simulation medications, needles and uniforms.

Testing and licensing fees costs can also add up, making the need for financial assistance much needed. Lunsford’s Graduation Photos

As a former nursing student, Lunsford said she is excited for other students who will be able to benefit from the Bank of America Award.

“I think that [the award] is amazing. I really think that that’s going to help everybody out,” said Lunsford. “Like I said, books are expensive; the uniforms are expensive.”

After graduating, Lunsford works as a health technician and said she’s very excited to transition into a nursing role once she takes her board.

Lunsford will join the thousands of nurses serving Southwest Florida.

“Each one of our graduating nursing classes represents more registered nurses than the combined graduates of every nursing school in a 50-mile radius,” said Gallagher, “so if you are getting care in the Florida southwest area, you are very likely being served by one of our nursing alumni.”

Since 2019, Bank of America has invested over $9 million in more than 200 nonprofits, within more than 40 communities through the Neighborhood Champions program.

Past Southwest Florida Neighborhood Champions include: Project Dentists Care, Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida, United Way of Lee County, Lee Health Foundation and Boys & Girls Club of Lee County.