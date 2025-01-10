CCPD cruiser damaged after officer involved crash

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been injured after a shooting at the Coconut Point Mall on Friday.
An officer-involved crash leaves a Cape Coral police cruiser smashed.
After months of fundraising and rebuilding, this diner, which had a car fly-through it, is back open.
Florida Fish and Wildlife is pushing to protect endangered manatees. One danger that animals face is when boats bash into them, leaving deep scars across their backs.
Fighting fires is always top of mind for the Fort Myers Fire Department. The Fort Myers Fire Department leads the way when it comes to protecting your property when a fire breaks out.
Just hours after evacuating their Malibu home, the Wohl family learned they would never go back.
The Cove sits in south Cape Coral between Cape Coral Parkway and Southeast 47th Terrace right next to Cork Soakers.
The Fort Myers Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted an operation targeting drug traffickers and individuals unlawfully selling and possessing firearms in Fort Myers.
Bank of America has been awarded Florida Southwestern State College the 2024 Neighborhood Champion Award.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge said he stood by his earlier decision in favor of the Captiva Civic Association.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the death warrant for a man accused of killing two people in Charlotte County in 1997.
While Lee Health continues construction on the area’s newest hospital, there are decisions to be made.
The southwest Florida Lady Hammerheads are the Florida Women’s Rugby Union’s newest team.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, there is a heavy law enforcement presence near a Popeyes restaurant.
Punta Gorda City Council sought a temporary solution when it was unable to meet Jan. 9 at the Military Heritage Museum because elevators weren’t working, which would have been a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
An officer-involved crash leaves a Cape Coral police cruiser smashed.
The crash happened at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway shortly before 8 p.m.
The front end of the cruiser has been damaged and the windshield of a grey sedan is shattered.
Credit: UC Breaking
Credit: UC Breaking
WINK News is working to find out the officer’s condition and how the crash happened.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.