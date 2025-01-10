WINK News

Watch Now

CCPD cruiser damaged after officer involved crash

Published: Updated:

An officer-involved crash leaves a Cape Coral police cruiser smashed.

The crash happened at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway shortly before 8 p.m.

The front end of the cruiser has been damaged and the windshield of a grey sedan is shattered.

Credit: UC Breaking
Credit: UC Breaking

WINK News is working to find out the officer’s condition and how the crash happened.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.