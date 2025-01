Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the death warrant for a man accused of killing two people in Charlotte County in 1997.

James Ford, known as “Jimbo,” was sentenced to death for the 1997 murders of Greg and Kim Malnory during a fishing trip on a sod farm.

Ford has been on death row since 1999.

As the governor signed the warrant, Ford was moved to a “death watch” cell near where he’ll be executed.

WINK News anchor Chris Cifatte caught up with Ford’s former attorney, Paul Sullivan, and asked about the death warrant.

“When I talked to you on the phone a minute ago, the first thing you said when I said that was, ‘Oh, that’s a shame.’ Why?” asked Cifatte.

“Well, I was Jimbo Ford’s lawyer. I was close to his family, and I don’t like seeing people killed. I hated to see that the Malnorys were killed, and it’s a shame to me that Jimbo Ford is being executed,” Sullivan said.

“Did your client do it?” Cifatte asked.

“He always told me he didn’t. At this point in life, I don’t know if it matters,” Sullivan said.

We reached out to the victims’ families and left a message. We’ll let you know if we hear back.

His death is scheduled for Feb. 13, according to the Florida Supreme Court. To read more, click here.