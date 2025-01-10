WINK News

Heavy law enforcement presence near Arcadia Popeyes

Writer: Tim Belizaire
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the Popeyes in Arcadia.

The Popeyes is located at 2729 SE Highway 70.

Authorities announced the law enforcement presence around 2:55 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and DCSO is asking residents to avoid the area.

