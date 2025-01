The Captiva Civic Association and South Seas Resort were back in court on Friday amid discussions over building height and density.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge said he stood by his earlier decision in favor of the Captiva Civic Association.

The judge upheld his decision to deny the County and South Seas’ motion for summary judgement.

A ‘summary judgment’ is a court decision made in favor of one party in a lawsuit without a full trial.

Essentially, it allows the case to be resolved without going through the typical trial process.

On Tuesday, the judge denied South Seas and the County’s motion, and on Friday, he heard The Captiva Civic Association’s motion.

The judge has not given an official verdict, but he did say he stands by his decision from earlier this week.

It’s all about a mediated settlement agreement that was reached back in 2003.

It capped the number of permits allowed for dwelling units in the South Seas at 912.

According to court documents, in 2023, South Seas’ owner applied to rezone the resort property from 912 units to 1271.

After that, the Captiva Civic Association sued Lee County and the South Seas Resort for violating what it said was Captiva’s historic low-density residential development pattern.

On Friday, South Seas argued that the owners are not asking for more than 912 dwelling units, emphasizing the use of the word dwelling instead of hotel units but ultimately, the judge didn’t let the argument sway him.

Lisa Riordan is with the Captiva Civic Association. She said she was happy with the result.

“We are very pleased that the judge reinforced our position that the settlement agreement that we entered into over twenty years ago in 2003 is valid, and it’s clear, and it’s enforceable,” said Riordan.

An important point to note is that the issues of height and density are two separate issues when considering the South Seas.

Friday was all about density, not building heights. Those will come up at a later court date.

The judge gave both sides a deadline of Next Wednesday to submit additional court filings.

After the filing, a decision on whether or not the Captiva Civic Association’s motion for a summary judgment will be approved.

WINK News reporter Amy Galo asked the South Seas attorney for comment, but she declined.