Punta Gorda City Council searches for new home

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Punta Gorda City Council sought a temporary solution when it was unable to meet Jan. 9 at the Military Heritage Museum because elevators weren’t working, which would have been a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It found one when the ADA-compliant Punta Gorda Charlotte Library accommodated the request. But eventually, Council will need to find a long-term, if not permanent, solution to its meeting venue problem that cropped up in 2022, when Hurricane Ian damaged City Hall in the downtown Historic District.

Council and various boards and committees have been meeting in the Military Heritage Museum’s Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., until the most recent issue with its elevators.

