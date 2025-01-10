WINK News

Watch Now

Heavy metal drummer turns Winkler House into Stet’s Bar rock venue

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

Stet Howland, who as a drummer has an affinity for heavy metal music, bought a longtime Fort Myers dive bar and then transformed it into a haven for rock and roll.

Stet’s Bar, 1926 Winkler Ave., across U.S. 41 from Floor & Decor, operates out of what originally was built as a house in 1947 and had the same ownership as a bar called Winkler House since 1987.

Then Howland bought the Winkler House business for about $50,000, leasing the space from property owner REIKO Inc. Seven months ago, Howland began taking a more hands-on approach to Stet’s Bar, booking rock bands.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.