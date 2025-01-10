Heavy metal drummer turns Winkler House into Stet’s Bar rock venue

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, there is a heavy law enforcement presence near a Popeyes restaurant.
Punta Gorda City Council sought a temporary solution when it was unable to meet Jan. 9 at the Military Heritage Museum because elevators weren’t working, which would have been a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Stet Howland, who as a drummer has an affinity for heavy metal music, bought a longtime Fort Myers dive bar and then transformed it into a haven for rock and roll.
The Captiva Civic Association and South Seas Resort are back in court Friday amid an ongoing lawsuit over building height and density.
Cape Coral Parkway will close off Coronado Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard for this weekend’s 40th annual Art Festival.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for holding a woman at knifepoint during a domestic disturbance.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men accused of multiple thefts and driving a stolen vehicle.
Two women have been arrested after allegedly being caught in possession of drugs after stealing from a Cape Coral Walmart.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Center seeks applicants wishing to stage annual events in Charlotte County.
Vintage Naples Apartments, Aldi discount grocer, AutoZone and Brickyard Car Wash are the latest breaking ground in The Randall at Orangetree development on Immokalee Road’s Randall Curve between Randall and Orange Tree boulevards in Golden Gate Estates.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-truck crash on SR-82 and Bell Boulevard Road in Lee County.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida has surpassed 500,000 students participating in Florida’s school choice scholarship program.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking a huge temperature swing as Southwest Florida shifts from the lower 40s to the low 70s this Friday.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of shootings that occurred in Lehigh Acres.
Stet Howland, who as a drummer has an affinity for heavy metal music, bought a longtime Fort Myers dive bar and then transformed it into a haven for rock and roll.
Stet’s Bar, 1926 Winkler Ave., across U.S. 41 from Floor & Decor, operates out of what originally was built as a house in 1947 and had the same ownership as a bar called Winkler House since 1987.
Then Howland bought the Winkler House business for about $50,000, leasing the space from property owner REIKO Inc. Seven months ago, Howland began taking a more hands-on approach to Stet’s Bar, booking rock bands.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.