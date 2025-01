The Southwest Florida Lady Hammerheads are the Florida Women’s Rugby Union’s newest team.

“We wanted to be that sixth team that is between Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, because there are girls that probably want to play this sport or have played it in the past and are retired just like me,” said SWFL Lady Hammerheads Founder and President Nicole Compres.

Compres got the idea after going to a tournament with the Southwest Florida men’s team last August.

“We gathered a bunch of girls that have played rugby before, but didn’t play with each other and we surprisingly did really well at the tournament,” said Compres. “I just realized how much I missed playing recreational rugby.”

She rallied the ruggers and the Lady Hammerheads were born.

Now nine girls, rookies and vets, practice and scrum twice a week.

“It’s a really good opportunity for girls to come out and play something they’ve never played before and get to know other people in the area,” said Compres.

Team captain Jackie Kaziuk has played just about any sport you can think of, but told WINK News rugby is truly like no other.

“I don’t know how many other teams meet up with opposing teams, no matter who wins or loses, to socialize and have fun and have food and get drinks afterwards,” said Kaziuk.

The Lady Hammerheads hope to grow their roster to 30 players eventually.

Their next match is set for Feb. 8 against Orlando at Estero Community Park.

For more information on joining the Lady Hammerheads visit www.ladyhammerheads.com.