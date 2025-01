Q: I see they added the Aldi and AutoZone signs on the Randall Curve marquee. I see where Ace is going, what is the new building being built in front of it? Where are Aldi and AutoZone going? Thank you. — Luanne Skoglund, Golden Gate Estates

A: Vintage Naples Apartments, Aldi discount grocer, AutoZone and Brickyard Car Wash are the latest breaking ground in The Randall at Orangetree development on Immokalee Road’s Randall Curve between Randall and Orange Tree boulevards in Golden Gate Estates.

The Randall at Orangetree mixed-use development abuts Winchester Center directly to its north at the traffic signal intersection of Orange Tree Boulevard and Immokalee Road. So far, the separately owned and operated developments have built and opened only one business each: 7-Eleven in The Randall at Orangetree and McDonald’s in Winchester. Both franchises have been blessed with brisk business since opening last spring.

